Oswego County Health Dept. investigating possible COVID-19 exposure at local restaurant

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oswego County Health Department says an employee at the Fajita Grill located at 244 West Seneca Street in Oswego has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Health Department says anyone who was at the restaurant on September 8 between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. may have been exposed and should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 until September 22.

Symptoms are similar to the flu and include fever, cough, loss of taste or smell, shortness of breath, or gastrointestinal illness.

Anyone who develops symptoms is asked to call their health care provider or the Oswego County Health Department at 315-349-3330 weekdays for further guidance on testing.

