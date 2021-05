OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Monday, Oswego County will be offering a COVID-19 min clinic with Moderna vaccines. They will be available for anyone who is 18 or older and it will be held at the County Health Department on Bunner Street in Oswego.

The clinic runs from 3 to 4 p.m.

There will also be another clinic on Wednesday at 3 p.m.

You MUST register for an appointment and can do so by visiting this website.