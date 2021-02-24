Oswego County hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinic

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oswego County Health Department will hold a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Fulton on Saturday for essential workers as outlined in the state’s group 1B guidance, as well as those with medical conditions that make them more vulnerable to serious complications from COVID-19.

Anyone with a pre-existing condition must provide a note from their healthcare provider as proof of underlying conditions. Essential workers must provide a workplace ID or paystub to prove their employment. Those without proper ID or documentation will be turned away.

A full list of the essential workers eligible and the medical conditions eligible can be found here.

All vaccinations will be by appointment only. To register for the clinic, please go to the Oswego County Health Department’s vaccine page.

The vaccinations will be held at the G. Ray Bodley High School in Fulton.