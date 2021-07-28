Oswego County hosting weekly clinics to get vaccination numbers up

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Health experts continue to push home the point that the COVID-19 vaccine is the best weapon in the fight against Coronavirus.

On Wednesday, the Oswego County Health Department held two vaccine clinics at the Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic in the port city. A total of 52 Oswego County residents showed up to get their dose.

At the first clinic, health staff administered the Pfizer vaccine to those 12-years-old and up. The second clinic offered Johnson and Johnson to anyone 18-years-old and up.

After scaling down from its mass vaccination site, the county started hosting smaller vaccination clinics. The goal is still to get as many people vaccinated as possible.

Sisters Angela Velez and Gina Garzia didn’t have appointments scheduled on Wednesday, but they knew they wanted to walk in to the county’s clinic together.

“We work for a doctor’s office here in Oswego together, and we just decided that it was time for us to get vaccinated,” Velez explained. “We had grandparents pass away in the beginning of the year from COVID-19 and our whole family basically has had it…but it was time to get vaccinated.”

Across the country, there’s been a spike in new COVID-19 cases. Oswego County is no exception. Within the past two weeks, the county’s seven-day caseload doubled.

“This may be the motivation that some people need to say I better go and get vaccinated,” — Diane Oldenburg, Senior Public Health Director, Oswego County Health Department

The county’s public health director, Jiancheng Huang, said many of the recent positive COVID-19 cases are people who are unvaccinated or are not fully vaccinated. However, Huang said some fully vaccinated people have been infected and many have underlying health conditions.

“To protect yourself, your loved ones and your neighbors, vaccine is the best tool we have to defeat this virus,” Huang said. “The vaccine is effective in preventing severe cases, hospitalizations and death.”

“There’s some good news and bad news. Our population over the age of 65 has done really well. We’re over 80% vaccinated in that group, but our younger population hasn’t been quite as quick to take us up on our vaccine offer,” said Christina Liepke, Oswego County Health Department’s Medical Director.

The next clinic will be held on Thursday, July 29 at the Sandy Creek Fire Department at 6026 S. Main Street at 4:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Individuals can choose either the Pfizer or the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. Appointments are encouraged but walk-ins are welcome.

Oswego County is offering free transportation to residents to go to COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites. The service is available Monday through Saturday. You’re asked to call (315) 598-1514 to schedule a ride in advance.

