Oswego County investigating spike in coronavirus cases at food processing facility

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A new spike in COVID-19 cases has been discovered in a food processing facility in Oswego County.

The Oswego County Health Department says seven employees who work at Champlain Valley Speciality of New York, which is a food processing facility, have tested positive for the virus.

All of those employees live in Oswego County and public health officials say that number is expected to change as their investigation into the spike continues.

The health department is working with the state to contact the employees and their families, letting people know they may have been exposed to the virus. At this time, it is believed that these cases were community spread, meaning nobody outside of the area traveled to or brought the virus in.

The medical director says the company is cooperating with the investigation and has been following all COVID-19 guidelines.

After an inspection from the Department of Agriculture, they’ve made it clear the food at the plant was not impacted by the virus and it does not pose any risk to the public at this time.

