Oswego County loses 2 to COVID-19 amid deadly week for multiple CNY counties

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The past week has been a deadly one for Central New York, as Oswego County reported two new deaths from the coronavirus on Monday.

The cases in the county have increased as well, as 390 residents tested positive for COVID in the past week making the total number of active cases in the county 516 as of September 13.

Oswego County’s transmission rate is still classified as “high” by the CDC. There are 1,144 people in mandatory quarantine according to the Oswego County Health Department.

New deaths were reported all over Central New York on Monday, with four deaths in Oneida County, One death in Madison County, and a total of 7 deaths in Onondaga County since Friday, September 10.