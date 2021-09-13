Oswego County loses 2 to COVID-19 amid deadly week for multiple CNY counties

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:
mask on bed

(File/Getty)

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The past week has been a deadly one for Central New York, as Oswego County reported two new deaths from the coronavirus on Monday.

The cases in the county have increased as well, as 390 residents tested positive for COVID in the past week making the total number of active cases in the county 516 as of September 13.

Oswego County’s transmission rate is still classified as “high” by the CDC. There are 1,144 people in mandatory quarantine according to the Oswego County Health Department.

New deaths were reported all over Central New York on Monday, with four deaths in Oneida County, One death in Madison County, and a total of 7 deaths in Onondaga County since Friday, September 10.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Future of 81

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area