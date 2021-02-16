Oswego County making progress in COVID-19 fight

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For the first time in months, Oswego County’s seven-day positivity rate for COVID-testing is at 1.8%.

That is the lowest it has been since November of 2020. Just four weeks ago, the seven-day positivity rate was at 9.8%.

“Our new case counts continue to decrease from 321 on Feb. 1 to 173 on Feb. 8, and 149 as of yesterday [Feb. 14],” said Senior Public Health Educator Diane Oldenburg.

In Oswego County, just like everywhere else, vaccine supply is an issue.

Despite that, the county said it is vaccinating at a higher rate than other parts of New York State.

“The current statewide average of residents who have received their first dose of the vaccine is 9.25%. Here in Oswego County, it is 10.45%,” said Oswego County Legislature Chairman Jim Weatherup.

The county is waiting to see how much vaccine it gets for this week. The county government has been partnering with schools for testing and vaccination sites.

Next week, testing will take place at Hannibal High School.