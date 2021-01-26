Oswego County Office for the Aging assisting with vaccine scheduling

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oswego County will be getting 200 doses of the vaccine this week, far short of the amount of people eligible to get it.

As seniors struggle to register for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment, the entire staff at the Oswego County Office for the Aging is answering call after call every day trying to help them out.

This is priority for people who are calling in that need assistance, have questions, to do the search to see what is available and to assist them with registering. But, as you know, that’s frustrating on the other end, too, because there’s nothing to register them in. Sara Sunday — Director

When asked if their phones have been ringing off the hook, Sara had the following to say:

“That first week in January, we were getting about 93 calls. Second week, it was 210 calls. And this past week, it was almost 700 calls. So, the calls coming in certainly have exponentially increased.”

But with each call, the Office for the Aging has the same approach: Listen and try to help where they can.

“We hear their frustration. We’re frustrated along with them,” said Sara. “We’re here to assist them, to help them, and we will do whatever we can to try and get them what they need.”

Oswego County will offer free transportation for those who need it for the vaccine and testing appointments.

The county says it can’t control vaccine allocation, but it can ensure people can get to their appointments safely.