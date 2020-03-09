Oswego County resident under voluntary quarantine

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oswego County Health Department says one person is under voluntary quarantine in the county.
The Oswego County Health Department says the person is a college student who is under voluntary quarantine in their home as a precautionary measure. The student had traveled to an area affected by coronavirus.
Right now, the student does not have any symptoms and is being monitored by the Health Department.
The student attended a college outside of Oswego County.
