(WSYR-TV) — Those in Oswego County in need of at-home COVID-19 tests can get some through the county’s Emergency Management and Fire Coordinator’s offices over the next few weeks.

The two have partnered up for a series of drive thru events that plan to distribute 30,000 tests.

“At-home testing can help mitigate the spread of the coronavirus and allow for earlier detection and better outcomes for those who are infected,” said EMO Director Cathleen Palmitesso. “EMO and the Fire Coordinator are partnering with fire departments throughout the county to make at-home test kits available to residents over the next few weeks.”

Test kits are available to Oswego County residents only and residents can attend any of the following distribution events:

Tuesday, Feb. 22

2-5 p.m. Oswego Town Fire Department, 640 county Route 20, Oswego; 315-343-2030 Enter at west end of parking lot, exit east end.

6-8 pm. West Monroe Fire Department, 54 county Route 11, West Monroe; 315-676-4600

Wednesday, Feb. 23

2-7 p.m. Fulton Fire Department, at Fulton War Memorial Bldg.; 315-592-7477 Enter at Cpl. CW Barratt Drive and follow signs along Lake Neatahwanta, exit onto William Gillard Drive.

2-6 p.m. Oswego City Fire Department, 35 E. Cayuga St., Oswego; 315-343-2161 Enter at 36 E. Seneca St.

2-6 p.m. Williamstown Fire Department, 575 state Route 13, Williamstown; 315-964-2222

5-8 p.m. Phoenix Fire Department, at Oswego County Industrial Park; 315-695-6433 Enter Park just off county Route 264 and follow signs on county Route 59.

6-8 p.m. West Monroe Fire Department

Friday, Feb. 25

2-5 p.m. Oswego Town Fire Department

2-6 p.m. Oswego City Fire Department

Saturday, Feb. 26

12-2 p.m. Parish Fire Department, 16 Union St., Parish; 315-625-7411 Enter at Church Street, exit onto Union Street.



Saturday, March 5

9 a.m. to noon Sandy Creek Fire Department, 6025 S. Main St., Sandy Creek; 315-387-5421 Enter at Park Street, exit onto U.S. Route 11.

12-2 p.m. Parish Fire Department

Saturday, March 12

9 a.m. to noon Sandy Creek Fire Department

Saturday, March 19

9 a.m. to noon Sandy Creek Fire Department

At-home test kits are also being distributed to individuals receiving the COVID-19 vaccine at clinics administered by the Oswego County Health Department, and the county is working with municipalities, schools, nursing homes and other organizations to ensure testing is available to as many residents as possible.

For more information about these distribution events, go to www.oswegocounty.com and scroll down to the “Calendar of Events” or call the Oswego County Fire Coordinator’s Office at 315-349-8800.