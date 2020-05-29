Interactive Maps

Oswego County schedules another mask distribution event for seniors

Coronavirus
OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oswego County Office for the Aging (OFA) is once again distributing masks to seniors throughout the county.

A community event is scheduled for Wednesday, June 3 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Amboy Town Hall located at 822 NYS Route 69 in Williamstown.

“These masks are a great way to help our seniors protect themselves as we adjust to a ‘new’ normal,” said OFA Director Sara Sunday. “We hope that with these masks, they feel a little safer venturing back out into the community now that things are starting to open up.”

Throughout the month of May the agency has been distributing more than 10,000 cloth face masks to seniors who live in residential housing facilities and to those who receive home-delivered meals.

Those age 60 or older who would like a face mask may call the Oswego County Office for the Aging at 315-349-3484 to schedule a mask pick-up or a delivery.

Planning has begun for additional drive-thru face mask distribution events. Details will be announced as soon as they are scheduled.

