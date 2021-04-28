Oswego County seeing people skip second dose of COVID vaccine

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s gotten a whole lot easier for eligible New Yorkers to get their vaccine. Starting Thursday, anyone 16 years old or older can walk in to any state site, no appointment needed, and get their shot.

But there’s another hurdle when it comes to second doses and it’s becoming a national issue.

A new report from the Centers For Disease Control (CDC) shows at least 8% of Americans are skipping out on the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines for one reason or another.

It’s an issue Oswego County is starting to notice.

The public health director estimates that out of their more than 30 vaccination clinics they’ve hosted across the county, at least 4% of the population is deciding not to show up for their second dose.

Jiancheng Huang says this is happening for a number of reasons: scheduling conflicts, travel, or fear of symptoms that can come with that second dose.

“Three to four percent looks to us, it’s too high. And really, we hope people come back because only fully vaccinated can you fully protect yourself,” said Huang.

He says at first the demand for vaccines was high but now it’s starting to decline. And Oswego County has many challenges when it comes to being a rural community with a lot of farmland.

The county is hosting a series of what they’re calling “mini clinics” over the next few weeks.

Vaccination clinics will be held at the Oswego County Health Department located at 70 Bunner Street in Oswego at the following times:

Wednesday, April 28 from 3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Monday, May 3 from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Wednesday, May 5 from 3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Because the Moderna vaccine is being administered, only individuals 18 years and older can receive their shot at these clinics.

Appointments are needed. Click here to visit the health department’s website to schedule one.