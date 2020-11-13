Oswego County sees new record for COVID-19 cases

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oswego County Health Department reported a record 51 new positive COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the number of active cases in the county to 260.

County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup urged resident, business, and community groups to do their part to slow the spread of the virus. “We must continue to take personal responsibility and help prevent the spread of the disease, so that we can avoid additional restrictions and future shutdowns,” said Chairman Weatherup.

Jiancheng Huang, County Public Health Director said the county has expanded its testing capabilities thanks to public, non-profit, and private providers. To find where you can get a test, click here.

Senior Public Health Educator Diane Oldenburg emphasizes, “If you are sick, it is important that you stay home and isolate yourself from other household members. Those who are sick should sleep alone in a separate room, designate a separate bathroom for their use, or disinfect the bathroom after each use. Wash your hands frequently, cover your coughs and sneezes, wear a mask if you must be in common areas of the household, and keep six feet apart whenever possible.”

The county also urges residents to limit their Thanksgiving celebrations to small gatherings of household members.

