Oswego Health furloughing some of its staff

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oswego Health plans to furlough up to 25% of its staff.

The company which operates Oswego Hospital, Fulton Medical Center andother health practices says the mandatory suspension of elective procedures and decline in visits to physician offices have resulted in enormous financial challenges.

As a result the hospital is furloughing some of its employees.

Oswego Health has seen a daily reduction of $180,000 in revenue since the beginning of March. This decline is roughly 50% of their monthly revenue.

Effective April 13, Oswego Health will be reducing its workforce by 25% by furloughing some of its employees.

Oswego Health President & CEO Michael Harlovic shared “although this is a significant impact to our employees, Oswego Health stands prepared and has maintained the essential skilled workforce to manage a surge in COVID-19 patients. We remain committed as your community healthcare system to respond to all of your medical needs.”

The furlough period is expected to last 10-12 weeks. However, a statement from Marquand Brown, Vice President of Human Resources states “it is our hope that services across the system will begin to improve sooner and we can start bringing employees back to work before then.”