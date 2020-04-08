Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | Store Hours | Syracuse-Area Take Out | Ithaca-Area Take Out | City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Oswego Health furloughing some of its staff

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:
Oswego Health Logo

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oswego Health plans to furlough up to 25% of its staff.

The company which operates Oswego Hospital, Fulton Medical Center andother health practices says the mandatory suspension of elective procedures and decline in visits to physician offices have resulted in enormous financial challenges.

As a result the hospital is furloughing some of its employees.

Oswego Health has seen a daily reduction of $180,000 in revenue since the beginning of March. This decline is roughly 50% of their monthly revenue.

Effective April 13, Oswego Health will be reducing its workforce by 25% by furloughing some of its employees.

Oswego Health President & CEO Michael Harlovic shared “although this is a significant impact to our employees, Oswego Health stands prepared and has maintained the essential skilled workforce to manage a surge in COVID-19 patients. We remain committed as your community healthcare system to respond to all of your medical needs.”

The furlough period is expected to last 10-12 weeks. However, a statement from Marquand Brown, Vice President of Human Resources states “it is our hope that services across the system will begin to improve sooner and we can start bringing employees back to work before then.”

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Live case map

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected