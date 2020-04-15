Oswego Health sets up triage site to check patients for COVID-19

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Chief Medical Officer of Oswego Health, Dr. Duane Tull, announced a new triage center in front of the hospital’s emergency room entrance Wednesday during Oswego County’s COVID-19 update on YouTube.

The new triage center is located on the street outside of the West 7th Street entrance. It will be open and staffed from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Patients will enter the tent to be screened before being allowed to enter the emergency room.

Anyone who exhibits possible symptoms of COVID-19 or has been deemed to have had possible exposure will enter a second area of the tent to be further evaluated, treated, and be placed in isolation.

Wednesday begins a trial run for the new center. Oswego Health will formally announce their policies at a later date.