Oswego mayor announces SUNY Oswego partnership for COVID-19 testing of essential city employees

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Wednesday, Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow announced a partnership between SUNY Oswego and the City of Oswego to regularly test city employees who are identified as essential for COVID-19.

Barlow has required employees in the Oswego Fire Department, Oswego Police Department, Oswego Department of Public Works, Water Department, and Wastewater Department to undergo regular, mandatory COVID-19 testing to protect essential city workers and ensure city services continue to be administered without interruption.

“SUNY Oswego’s testing program, in partnership with SUNY Upstate, is the most aggressive and impressive testing system I’ve encountered since the start of the pandemic. I appreciate President Deborah Stanley’s leadership and generosity in assisting the City of Oswego develop a similar testing program through SUNY Upstate to protect our workforce,” said Barlow. “Regular testing of essential city employees allows us to stop the spread of COVID-19 through our workforce to ensure we continue delivering the city services our residents expect and, more importantly, protects the health and safety of our workforce.”

SUNY Oswego President Deborah Stanley said, “Ensuring the health and safety of all members of our community, especially the City’s essential workers, is an excellent example of forward-thinking, collaborative leadership. We are pleased to connect the City with SUNY Upstate and help train the City’s staff on how best to utilize and administer this testing.”