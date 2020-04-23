Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow gives update on fight against COVID-19

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -- A nurse from Auburn Community Hospital has been deployed to one of the areas hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. On April 10, 2020, Jennifer Socci started working at Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx to help people suffering from the virus.

“It’s bad,” Socci said. “I’m on a 12-bed unit and eight or nine of them were intubated and just last night two more were intubated. They are being proned, which is flipping on their belly to allow the lungs to expand more because this disease is not allowing people to breathe.”