Oswego mayor pleading with people to take COVID-19 seriously

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Beginning Wednesday, students at the Oswego City School District will be switching to remote learning until after the Thanksgiving holiday after two more members of the district tested positive for COVID-19.

Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow took to Facebook with a message this week about staying the course and following the guidelines as we head into Thanksgiving and the comments he got on that post he says were alarming.

Barlow is seeing a lot of people not taking the guidelines seriously, blatantly saying they will not follow them. Because of that behavior, Barlow says the city is seeing a deep spike in COVID-19 cases, many tracking back to Halloween.

Right now, the City of Oswego is dangerously close to being in the yellow zone, which is declared by the state and does come with more restrictions. Barlow says the city meets or exceeds both thresholds to be in that zone, which deals with the number of positive cases per 100,000 people and the overall positivity rate.

Barlow is pleading with people to take this deadly virus seriously if not for themselves, then for those working on the front lines and if not for them, then the economy.

“It’s all about keeping our economy open, keeping our children in school, and people need to behave differently if we’re going to stay open and get our kids back,” Barlow said. “The way we’re going right now just isn’t going to position us any better any time soon, so those people need to wake up, pay attention, particularly as we head into the holiday season.”

The Oswego City School District superintendent also warned that depending on the positivity rate, the schools may have to stay remote even after Thanksgiving. Parents will know for sure if that’s the case no later than November 29.