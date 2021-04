OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow and Wayne’s Drugs announced a vaccine clinic for individuals 18 years and older in Oswego.



The clinic will take place Wednesday, April 14 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the McCrobie Civic Center.

Appointments are required and can be scheduled online or by phone at 315-342-8191.

Phone lines are only open on weekdays between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. The clinic will be a two-dose Moderna clinic.