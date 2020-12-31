Over 3,000 Central New Yorkers have received COVID-19 vaccine

Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — We made it to the final day of 2020 and 2021 is already looking a bit brighter as more people receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The vaccine rolled out in Central New York 2 weeks ago and thousands have already received it. Phase 1 of the rollout gave the shot to frontline medical workers, long-term care employees, and high-risk patients and residents.

Now the vaccine is making its rounds to first responders, urgent care workers, and those who give the vaccine.

“People that work in the COVID units, the intensive care units, people in emergency medicine…those have been the ones we’re focused on and the ones we’ve given out 3,489 vaccines so far,” said Upstate University Hospital’s CEO Dr. Robert Corona. “The bottom line is we are getting shots into people’s arms. I think the philosophy is no shots on the shelf and we are trying to get them out as fast as we get them.”

On Thursday, 100 elderly residents on the Onondaga Nation who live in congregate settings will be vaccinated.

