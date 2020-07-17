Over 400 Jefferson County residents tested in one day after uptick of COVID-19 in Thousands Islands

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) – Following an uptick in COVID-19 cases in the Thousand Islands region of Jefferson County, the Department of Health provided on-site testing for local residents on July 17.

The department provided 427 tests to the Clayton and St. Lawrence River community.

“With today’s proactive testing approach to any remaining cases that might be linked to this past 4th of July weekend gatherings, we will have gone a long way to seize control of this unfortunate public health situation,” stated Jefferson County Department of Public Health. “We must remain vigilant in our efforts to maintain social distancing & wearing a facial covering in order to prevent the further spread of this COVID-19 virus.”

According to public health officials, the July 17 on-site testing could likely lead to a measurable increase in cases leading into the week of July 20.