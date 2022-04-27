SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – In an interview with PBS NewsHour, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s chief medical adviser on COVID-19, said the country has finally moved past the pandemic stage.

So, is the pandemic over? We asked our local expert on the fight against COVID-19, Dr. Stephen Thomas, Global Health Director at Upstate, to weigh in.

Because Central New York is still a hotspot for COVID, Dr. Stephen Thomas is urging us to pump the breaks on thinking the pandemic is over.

We can say that we’ve exited a pandemic phase, but infectious diseases are still local and the fact is we still have a highly, highly, transmissible variant here in Central New York and lots of people are getting infected everyday.” Dr. Stephen Thomas, Upstate Global Health Director

Dr. Thomas wants everyone to unpack Dr. Fauci’s entire message on PBS Newshour.

While Dr. Fauci said the United States is out of the pandemic phase, he also provided more context to that claim and pointed to current rates of infection, hospitalizations and COVID deaths across the country.

“We are certainly, right now, in this country, out of the pandemic phase,” Dr. Fauci said, speaking with Judy Woodruff of PBS NewsHour. “Mainly, we don’t have 900,000 new infections a day and tens and tens and tens of thousands of hospitalizations and thousands of deaths.”

Another important piece of Dr. Fauci’s interview is that he specifically said we are not going to “eradicate” this virus.

“If we can keep that level very low and intermittently vaccinate people, that might be longer in order to keep that level low,” Dr. Fauci said.

I continue to have the same opinion that I had from day one which is we were never going to live through this. We were going to have to live with it and to me, transitioning – and you can label it if you want – from pandemic to endemic – what I think it means is that people really now are put in a position now where decisions about mitigating your own personal risk or risk for your family, those decisions are now going to be more and more increasingly on the individual. Dr. Stephen Thomas, Upstate Global Health Director

Dr. Thomas is urging people to get all of the COVID vaccine doses you’re currently eligible for, including boosters.

“We’ve given you vaccines. We’ve given you information. We’ve given you masks. We’ve told you the types of the things where you mitigate your own risk, or mitigate the risk for your family, and that is now on you to make those decisions. You’re the ones that are going to have to live with the outcome of those decisions,” Dr. Thomas explained.