Parishioner tests positive for COVID-19, potential exposure at Cayuga County church

CAYUGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cayuga County Health Department is alerting residents to a potential exposure to COVID-19 at Emmanuel Baptist Bible Church, located at 15564 NY-104 in Martville.
An individual who tested positive for the coronavirus attended two worship services on Sunday, September 13 and was on the premise Monday, September 14.
Anyone who also attended services on Sunday, September 13 or at the church on Monday, September 14 may have been exposed and should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19.
COVID-19 has symptoms that are similar to the flu and typically appear 2 – 14 days after exposure. Symptoms include:
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
If symptoms do develop, stay home and call your doctor for guidance on testing. If you are elderly, have underlying medical conditions, or are immunocompromised call your doctor early even in your illness is mild.
