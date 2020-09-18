Parishioner tests positive for COVID-19, potential exposure at Cayuga County church

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

Interactive Coronavirus Maps

Click here for Interactive Coronavirus Maps

CAYUGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cayuga County Health Department is alerting residents to a potential exposure to COVID-19 at Emmanuel Baptist Bible Church, located at 15564 NY-104 in Martville.

An individual who tested positive for the coronavirus attended two worship services on Sunday, September 13 and was on the premise Monday, September 14.

Anyone who also attended services on Sunday, September 13 or at the church on Monday, September 14 may have been exposed and should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19.

COVID-19 has symptoms that are similar to the flu and typically appear 2 – 14 days after exposure. Symptoms include:

  • Fever or chills
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
  • Fatigue
  • Muscle or body aches
  • Headache
  • New loss of taste or smell
  • Sore throat
  • Congestion or runny nose
  • Nausea or vomiting
  • Diarrhea

If symptoms do develop, stay home and call your doctor for guidance on testing. If you are elderly, have underlying medical conditions, or are immunocompromised call your doctor early even in your illness is mild.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Live case map

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected