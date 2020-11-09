Parts of Onondaga County move to yellow zone because of rising COVID-19 cases

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Monday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that part of Onondaga County will be put into a yellow zone because of the rising COVID-19 cases in the county.

Cuomo declared part Onondaga County a microcluster and placed it in a yellow zone. He did not specify which areas the yellow zone would encompass, but said maps would be released “in a couple of hours.”

The restrictions on Onondaga County include:

25 person maximum for a mass gathering

50% maximum capacity at houses of worship

4 people maximum at a table at restaurants

Bars and restaurants must close at midnight

Schools must test 20% of their population

Complete guidance is available here.

Cuomo said he worked with Onondaga County officials over the weekend to come up with the restrictions and zones.

When it comes to the overall positive coronavirus rates across the state, New York sits at 2.8%. The positivity rate in microclusters is 4.3%. Sunday, 26 New Yorkers passed away from coronavirus-related issues.

Cuomo was also asked about if higher risk high school winter sports, like hockey and wrestling, would have guidance released soon. He said because of the rising COVID-19 numbers, he doesn’t see that happening right now. The exception, he said, is skiing, because it is an outdoor sport.