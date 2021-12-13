Pastabilities, Mr. Shop, Sweet on Chocolate among businesses posting signs alerting customers to mask rule

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — While some local businesses are taking time to choose between the state’s mask requirement or vaccine proof options, others are already posting signs outside their doors that alert customers to order that took effect Monday.

Pastabilities, Mr. Shop, Sweet on Chocolate and AmeriCU Federal Credit Union were among the Armory Square businesses that had signs clearly posted.

Before his briefing Monday, the Onondaga County Executive hosted a phone call with dozens of restaurant owners, including consultant Bud Loura.

In an interview with NewsChannel 9, Loura explained his interpretation of the county’s enforcement: “If a place happens to be violated, somebody complains, they’ll take the complaint in, they’ll evaluate it. If they get multiple complaints about an individual restaurant, they’ll educate, meaning they’ll send people out to the restaurant, tell them they had some complaints, and try to get them to be on the right path.”

At his briefing, McMahon said: “We look at this as more of a rallying call from the state to try and get people reengaged and ask for partnership. That’s how we’re going to handle this. We’re going to communicate with businesses. Businesses want to do the right thing by their customers and their employees. We think they will.”

McMahon said Friday he’s consider using parole officers on overtime to enforce businesses not complying. When asked Monday if he’d enforce violations more strongly than using education, he said, “All options are on the table with this.”

Loura encourages customers against the rule not to give restaurant employees a hard time.