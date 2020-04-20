Pediatricians release new guidelines for home births

FILE – In this Aug. 7, 2018 file photo, a doctor performs an ultrasound scan on a pregnant woman at a hospital in Chicago. A new study released Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, suggests when a pregnant woman breathes in air pollution, it can travel beyond her lungs to the placenta that guards her fetus. During pregnancy, particle pollution is linked to premature births and low birth weight, but scientists don’t understand why. (AP Photo/Teresa Crawford, File)

(WSYR-TV) — Pediatricians released new guidelines for home births as interest in the practice continues to grow from the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite recent studies showing pregnant women don’t have a higher risk of serious illness and death from COVID-19, many expectant mothers are concerned about coming into contact with the virus in hospitals.

The new guidelines from the American Academy of Pediatrics say pregnant women are considered eligible for home births if they have no pre-existing disease. This includes diabetes and high blood pressure.

The AAP also recommended that the best candidates are at least 37 weeks pregnant and only carrying one fetus.

While there are positives to home births, like women being less likely to need a C-section, there can also be an increased risk to the baby.

Some doctors argue that it is safer now to have babies in the hospital because of the pandemic, citing increased response times for emergencies.