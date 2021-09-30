Pediatricians: There has been a rise in COVID-19 cases among patients

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Some pediatricians in Onondaga County say they’ve been seeing a rise on COVID-19 cases among children since the start of school.

Dr. Robert Dracker, the medical director at Summerwood Pediatrics, says his practice has definitely seen a difference since the school year began.

We’ve seen anywhere from two to six cases per day, between both offices and it’s been in the younger kids and some adolescents. Dr. Robert Dracker, Medical Director at Summerwood Pediatrics

He says symptoms are similar to the cold and flu. Some of his patients, he says, have been coming in with a cough, runny nose, and fevers. He also says a couple of his patients, who are vaccinated, have tested positive for the virus. “The child wasn’t very sick, but again had cold like symptoms, but was vaccinated not that long ago.”

Dr. Dracker says studies have been done that show the flu vaccine CAN help those who may contract COVID-19, so he highly recommends it.

Flu vaccines seem to provide some immune protection, but perhaps augmenting the immune responsiveness in an individual, so if we’re subsequently exposed to COVID-19 their immune system was better prepared to fight against it. Dr. Robert Dracker

Dr. Dracker also said he’s seen many people with co-infections which are patients who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and another illness like strep throat or RSV.