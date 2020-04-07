People must wear mask when entering Oneida County office building

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente says he’s working with the sheriff’s office to crack down on businesses that are not following social distancing guidelines.

It comes as Governor Cuomo says the fine for not following those guidelines will double from $500 up to $1,000.

The county executive also says that anyone entering Oneida County offices must wear a face mask. If they don’t have one, one will be provided.