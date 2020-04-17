People without face coverings may be denied entry to Madison Co. essential businesses

WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Wednesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced an executive order that requires everyone over 2-years-old to cover their nose and mouth with a face covering when in a public place where social distancing isn’t possible.

The Madison County Health Department responded to the executive order on Thursday.

The department agrees with the mandate and believes it is an effective way to protect people. They will be recommending that essential businesses deny entry to customers who do not have a face covering.

The county, local law enforcement and Health Department regulatory staff will work together to address enforcement issues that may arise.

If you would like to report any issues, feel free to contact the Madison County non-medical COVID-19 Hotline at (315) 366-2770.

The department said that the county does not have the ability at this time to provide every resident with a cloth face covering. Their limited supply of surgical and N95 masks are being distributed to health department staff, first responders and healthcare workers.

They are asking residents to be resourceful and make their own cloth face coverings or make some for the community.

The county is also reminding residents that they should stay inside if possible and only go out for essentials.

If you need to shop for essentials or go to the park, limit your outings to the following days:

Odd birth year: Monday, Wednesday and Friday

Even birth year: Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and April 19

For more information, click here or call the Madison County non-medical COVID-19 Hotline at (315) 366-2770.