PHOTOS: President Trump departs White House for Walter Reed Medical Center

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump appeared in public Friday evening for first time since being stricken by COVID-19, boarding his Marine One helicopter for a flight to a military hospital.
Trump walked out of the White House and gave a thumbs-up but did not speak. Members of the aircrew, Secret Service agents and White House staff wore face coverings to protect themselves from the president onboard the helicopter.
The White House said the visit of “a few days” to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center was precautionary and that Trump would continue to work from the hospital’s presidential suite, which is equipped to allow him to keep up his official duties.
