Pizze Fritte adjusting traffic pattern, Saturday hours to handle rush of customers

DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Villa Pizze Fritte is making some changes to their temporary drive-thru off Erie Boulevard East in DeWitt after massive backups on Friday.

In a post on Facebook, they announced expanded Saturday hours and new a traffic pattern that guests must follow to enter.

The temporary Pizza Fritte stand will now be open from 2:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Saturday.

Sunday’s hours were not altered so, for now, the stand will operate from 4:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m that day. The stand is located at the corner of Bridge Street and Erie Boulevard East in DeWitt.

The sugary state fair staple caused massive backups on Friday reaching all the way to I-690.

To avoid this, drivers will now be forced to turn right into the pop-up stand parking lot. This means drivers must take Erie Boulevard East.

Owner Grazzi Zazarra said workers are wearing gloves and masks and following all of the CDC’s recommended best practices. They’ll take your order at your vehicle and bring the Pizze Fritte right to your car window.

If your taste buds can’t wait until August, now is your chance to get your hands on some Pizze Fritte.