Plan to reopen New York state regionally receives bipartisan support

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Gov. Andrew Cuomo has committed to reopening parts of New York less impacted by COVID-19 faster than harder-hit regions.

This regional re-opening would take into account hospitalization rates and other COVID-19 related data the governor explained during his daily briefing Tuesday.

The move is a change from the broad statewide changes the governor has previously suggested.

On Monday, citing the interconnected nature of the state, the governor said reopening parts of the state would only complicate the COVID-19 problem.

Republican lawmakers and business groups, however, have pushed for the regional option, hoping to get their constituents working again and the economy up and running.

“The North Country has a totally different situation than New York City. Central New York has a different situation,” said Cuomo on Tuesday.

While the changes would still be gradual those on both sides of the aisle are pleased with the new plan.

Assembly Minority Leader William Barclay (R) has called for a regional restart commission to be formed, to explore the option. The group would consist of health professionals, state economic leaders, and regional representatives.

Assembly Minority Leader William Barclay (R) presented a plan to create a regional restart commission on Monday, April 20.

“If the Department of Health can come up with a percentage of those out of a per thousand that are infected maybe if those with small enough percentages can start opening first,” said Barclay.

Barclay used Oswego County as one example given the county currently only has 12 active COVID-19 cases and around 120,000 residents, which in theory would mean low risk for exposure. He hopes to have regional reopening changes in place by April 30.

“I think the picture will continue to get clearer, it gets clearer every day about where we stand with this pandemic, so two weeks doesn’t seem like an unreasonable time span to start putting this together,” Barclay said.

On Tuesday, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon said he was happy to hear about the governor’s plan to regionally reopen the state, but said he had not been contacted about any Assembly plan.

“Having a regional restart plan is smart,” said McMahon, “we’re working on that right now.”

McMahon is part of a group of bipartisan leaders from Oswego, Cayuga, Cortland, Madison and Oneida Counties said to be working on a plan to restart Central New York themselves.

With all these ‘new’ plans McMahon’s only hope is that Albany leadership doesn’t forget who is working on the ground on a daily basis but is happy to share ideas and work together.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow Rob Hackford on Twitter @Robert_Hackford.