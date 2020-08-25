Planet Fitness opening New York locations on Friday

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — Planet Fitness gym officials have announced plans to reopen locations across New York State starting on Friday.

While gyms were given the go-ahead to reopen on Monday, Planet Fitness franchises in Syracuse, Albany, Rochester and Buffalo took a few extra days to open up.

This is to ensure that proper safety measures are in place for guests and that staff is trained and ready to go.

