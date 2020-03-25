Plexiglass sneeze guards being installed in some grocery store chains

(WSYR-TV) — As the fight against the coronavirus outbreak continues, some of the largest grocery chains in the country are installing sneeze guards.
Those retailers include Kroger, Albertsons and Walmart.
The plexiglass sneeze guards will function as barriers between customers and cashiers.
