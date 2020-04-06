Poll: Majority say life won’t be the same after COVID-19

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A majority of people surveyed believe life will never be the same following the COVID-19 pandemic.

When asked “Do you feel it is possible for your life to return to how it was before the Coronavirus or will life never be the same?” about 54 % responded life will never be the same.

The results were about identical statewide and in Onondaga County.

The question was part of a statewide poll by Nexstar Broadcasting and Emerson College conducted April 3-5 to survey the feelings of our neighbors across New York as they deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Schools across the state were closed at the end of March to help slow the spread of the virus.

The poll found 45.7 % of those surveyed believed New York schools should remain closed for the rest of the academic year.

Almost 29 % felt they should open after May 16.

When should New York allow nonessential businesses to reopen?

Well 34 % of Onondaga County residents answered it should happen after May 16.

25 % felt those businesses should be back open between May 1 and May 16.

While 15 % thought it could be as early as April 15.

What impact have the changes wrought by fighting the spread of COVID-19 had on individuals.

Well, we asked “what is your biggest impact from isolation” and almost 32 % reported it was their mental health.

25.6 % reported the biggest impact was on their income.

What are people most worried about losing?

More than 40 % are worried about losing access to health and emergency services.

The next biggest group, 33.8 % are most worried about losing access to food.

While Onondaga County residents largely approved of the job New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is doing in this crisis, they are not big fans of one thing the Governor frequently talks about in his briefings, moving downstate patients to upstate hospitals for treatment.

Almost 48 % do not support that idea, while only 26 % support the idea and another 26 % say they are unsure.

The New York Emerson College/Nexstar poll was conducted April 3-5, 2020. This poll was conducted in English and Spanish. The sample consisted of New York residents, with a Credibility Interval (CI) similar to a poll’s margin of error (MOE) of +/- 3 percentage points. The data sets were weighted by gender, age, ethnicity, education, and region. It is important to remember that subsets based on gender, age, party breakdown, ethnicity, and region carry with them higher margins of error, as the sample size is reduced. Data was collected using an Interactive Voice Response (IVR) system of landlines (n=669), Mobile phones (n=289), and an online panel provided by MTurk (n=42).



More from NewsChannel 9:



For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9