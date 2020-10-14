Positive coronavirus cases hovering around 1% overall in New York State

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Wednesday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo said that the positive coronavirus infection rate is just over 1% across the state. However, in the hotspots that include Rockland and Orange counties, that percentage rate is 6.2%.
“We call 6.2% a ‘red zone,’ but in many states, it is less than the statewide infection rate of other states,” Cuomo said.
Elsewhere in New York, if the hotspots are excluded, the statewide average is 0.95%.
During the call with the media, Cuomo announced that musical group The Chainsmokers will be fined for a concert that happened this summer. The Town of Southampton, where the event took place, is also facing some consequences. The town will not be able to approve permits for outdoor gatherings without approval from the state first.
