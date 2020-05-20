Interactive Maps

Positive coronavirus cases spike at The Grand in Chittenango

MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Positive coronavirus cases have spiked at The Grand Rehabilitation Center and Nursing Home in Chittenango and the Madison County Health Department says it is working with the New York State Department of Health.

After a recent round of testing, the number of positive cases of coronavirus at The Grand has spiked.

A press release from Madison County says, “In the past few days, The Grand has had a spike in positive cases of COVID-19, after a recent round of testing by the state.  Madison County recognizes that residents and people with family members in the Nursing Facility may be concerned when they see the growing numbers.  Please know that the MCDOH is working closely with the NYSDOH, who regulates nursing homes, regarding the positive cases within the facility.  New York State is working with The Grand on how to proceed and make sure the proper care is given to our most vulnerable population. 

The Madison County Health Department would like to remind everyone that as we begin to reopen, please continue to limit how much you go out in public, wear a cloth face covering when you are unable to maintain social distancing, and practice good hygiene.  This virus is still in our community and we must all work together to limit the spread and protect each other.”

