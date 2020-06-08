Interactive Maps

Positive coronavirus tests lowest it has been in months

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — Of the more than 60,000 New Yorkers tested on Saturday,  less than 800 of the tests came back positive. This means less than one percent of the people being tested for coronavirus are testing positive. It is a statistic New York State has not seen since before March 16th, before the New York on Pause went into effect. 

New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo and other leaders are still urging people to get tested and to not let up on the tracking and tracing efforts.

Check out the map below for locations where you can get tested.

