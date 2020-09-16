Possible COVID-19 exposure at Auburn Walmart

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cayuga County Health Department is alerting the public of a potential exposure to COVID-19 at Walmart in Auburn.
An employee who works in and around the electronics department at the Walmart located at 297 Grant Avenue in Auburn has recently tested positive for coronavirus.
Anyone who shopped at this location on Wednesday, Sept. 9 from 1 p.m. to 4:40 p.m. should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, symptoms of COVID-19 are similar to the flu and include:
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
Anyone who experiences symptoms should contact their doctor for further guidance on testing. Those who are at high-risk should contact their doctor, even if symptoms are mild.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Syracuse police arrest teen for July shooting
- Second stimulus checks: Trump wants direct payments, urges GOP to go higher on aid
- Dwight D. Eisenhower Memorial debuts Thursday
- Texas Marine being held in Russian prison as a pawn, lawmakers say
- Onondaga Co. working to revitalize the Town of Geddes
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App