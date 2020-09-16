Possible COVID-19 exposure at Auburn Walmart

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cayuga County Health Department is alerting the public of a potential exposure to COVID-19 at Walmart in Auburn.

An employee who works in and around the electronics department at the Walmart located at 297 Grant Avenue in Auburn has recently tested positive for coronavirus.

Anyone who shopped at this location on Wednesday, Sept. 9 from 1 p.m. to 4:40 p.m. should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, symptoms of COVID-19 are similar to the flu and include:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

Anyone who experiences symptoms should contact their doctor for further guidance on testing. Those who are at high-risk should contact their doctor, even if symptoms are mild.