Possible COVID-19 exposure at Baldwinsville restaurant

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department is warning of a potential COVID-19 exposure at a local restaurant.

A server at Angry Garlic in Baldwinsville tested positive for coronavirus. The server worked on Saturday, July 25 from 3:30 to 11:30 p.m. and on Sunday, July 26 from 4 to 9 p.m. The server was wearing a mask.

Onondaga County Health Department investigators are in the process of identifying all close contacts of the individual and notifying them. Members of the public who visited the restaurant during the time periods above may have been exposed and should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days from that date.

If symptoms do develop, stay home, and call your doctor for further guidance. If you are elderly, have underlying medical conditions, or are immunocompromised, call your doctor early, even if your illness is mild. In an emergency, call 911. Testing is also widely available, and anyone can get tested for COVID-19 by visiting one of the clinics listed at covid19.ongov.net/.