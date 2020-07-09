Possible COVID-19 exposure at Cortland County business

CORTLAND NY — (WSYR-TV) — The Cortland County Health Department has reported that an employee at the Lowes store on State Route 13 in Cortland has tested positive for COVID-19.

The health department says anyone who was in the store on the dates and times below should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19. The employee was wearing a mask.

• Sunday, June 28: 8 am to 2 pm

• Monday, June 29: 10 am to 6 pm

Symptoms include the following:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

These can occur 14 days after a potential exposure. If symptoms do develop, stay home and call your doctor for further guidance about testing.

If you are elderly, have underlying medical conditions or are immunocompromised, call your doctor early even if your illness is mild.

