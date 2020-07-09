CORTLAND NY — (WSYR-TV) — The Cortland County Health Department has reported that an employee at the Lowes store on State Route 13 in Cortland has tested positive for COVID-19.
The health department says anyone who was in the store on the dates and times below should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19. The employee was wearing a mask.
• Sunday, June 28: 8 am to 2 pm
• Monday, June 29: 10 am to 6 pm
Symptoms include the following:
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
These can occur 14 days after a potential exposure. If symptoms do develop, stay home and call your doctor for further guidance about testing.
If you are elderly, have underlying medical conditions or are immunocompromised, call your doctor early even if your illness is mild.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- CNY getting ready for malls to reopen
- Dr. Birx addresses how schools can open safely, mixed messages from White House
- Trump: Efforts to obtain financial records ‘a political prosecution’
- Police: 1 arrested for not following COVID-19 mandatory quarantine after multiple warnings
- Possible COVID-19 exposure at Cortland County business
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App