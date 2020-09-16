Possible COVID-19 exposure at park and restaurant in Oneida County

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida County Health Department is alerting residents to two possible exposures to COVID-19 on Sept. 12.
Anyone who visited Rintrona’s Bistro located at 470 French Road in Utica from 6:30 p.m. to 9:10 p.m. should monitor themselves for symptoms of coronavirus.
Anyone who visited Delta Lake State Park on that Saturday from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. should also monitor themselves for symptoms.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, symptoms may appear two to 14 days after exposure to the virus. Symptoms are similar to the flu and include:
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
Anyone who develops symptoms should contact their doctor for further guidance on testing.
