Possible COVID-19 exposure at park and restaurant in Oneida County

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida County Health Department is alerting residents to two possible exposures to COVID-19 on Sept. 12.

Anyone who visited Rintrona’s Bistro located at 470 French Road in Utica from 6:30 p.m. to 9:10 p.m. should monitor themselves for symptoms of coronavirus.

Anyone who visited Delta Lake State Park on that Saturday from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. should also monitor themselves for symptoms.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, symptoms may appear two to 14 days after exposure to the virus. Symptoms are similar to the flu and include:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

Anyone who develops symptoms should contact their doctor for further guidance on testing.