Possible COVID-19 exposure at three Onondaga County businesses

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department is warning of possible COVID-19 exposures at three establishments across the county.

Anyone who visited the following locations during the time frames listed should monitor themselves for symptoms of coronavirus:

Two patrons at Nibsy’s Pub, 201 Ulster Street, Syracuse, N.Y. 13204

Friday, October 2 from 3 to 5:30 p.m.

A patron at Beak and Skiff Apple Orchard, 2708 State Route 80, LaFayette, N.Y. 13084

Sunday, October 4 from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The individual rode a tractor-pulled wagon into the orchard, and although wearing masks, riders were seated close together which raises the risk of exposure.

An employee at Lowe’s Home Improvement, 131 Simon Dr, Syracuse, N.Y. 13224

Saturday, October 3 from 1 to 10 p.m.

Monday, October 5 from 1 to 10 p.m.

Tuesday, October 6 from 1 to 10 p.m.

Thursday, October 8 from 1 to 2 p.m.

Health Department investigators are in the process of identifying all close contacts of the individuals and notifying them. Those who may have been exposed should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days from the date of potential exposure. If symptoms do develop, stay home and call your doctor for further guidance. If you are elderly, have underlying medical conditions, or are immunocompromised, call your doctor early even if your illness is mild. In an emergency call 911.