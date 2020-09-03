FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oswego County Health Department is warning of a possible COVID-19 exposure at two restaurants in Fulton.
An out-of-state worker tested positive for the virus and was the following locations:
- Mimi’s Drive-in Restaurant, located at 201 N. Second Street in Fulton, between 5 and 9 p.m. on Sunday, August 30 or Tuesday, August 31
- Mama Gina’s Ristorante and Pizzeria, located at 101 S. Second Street in Fulton, between 7:30 and 9 p.m. on Monday, August 31
If you were at either location during these dates and times, you are asked to monitor yourself for symptoms of COVID-19.
The Oswego County Health Department is conducting an investigation to identify and notify individuals who were in close contact with the infected patient.
For more information on COVID-19 testing, call the Oswego County COVID-19 hotline at (315) 349-3330.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Everson Museum auctioning off Jackson Pollock painting
- New York’s COVID-19 positive rate remains below 1% for 27th consecutive day
- Fair Inspired, Double Decker Ice Cream Sandwich
- City of Syracuse extends Walton St. weekend dining through September
- CNY school districts work to figure out fall sports plans
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App