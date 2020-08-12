Possible COVID-19 exposure at Utica bar

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida County Health Department is warning of a possible COVID-19 exposure at a Utica bar.

On July 30, between 12 and 1:30 a.m., a person who tested positive for COVID-19 was at Sickenberger Lane, located at 624 Varick Street in Utica. The person wore a mask, except when seating and eating.

If you were at this establishment during the above date and time, you are asked to monitor yourself for symptoms through August 14.

