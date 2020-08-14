Possible COVID-19 exposure at Utica Price Chopper

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida County Health Department is warning of a possible COVID-19 exposure at the Price Chopper on Auert Avenue in Utica.

On August 12, a person who ended up testing positive for coronvirus was the Price Chopper between 2:30 and 2:45 p.m. They were wearing a mask.

If you were at the store on this date and time, you are asked to monitor your symptoms until August 26.

