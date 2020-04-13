Possible COVID-19 exposure at Walgreens in New Hartford

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An employee who works at the Walgreens in New Hartford has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Oneida County Health Department is asking anyone who was at the pharmacy in the Walgreens located at 4855 Commercial Drive in New Hartford from March 31 to April 2 to monitor themselves for symptoms.

The employee at the store had followed protocol and wore a mask and gloves while working behind a Plexiglas shield in the pharmacy section and has not worked since April 2.

Anyone who experiences symptoms, even if mild, is asked to contact their primary care physician.

Symptoms of COVID-19 can include fever, cough, or shortness of breath.

Oneida County has 12 new positive cases on Monday, bringing its total to 212. 49 people have recovered and been released.