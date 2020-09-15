Possible COVID-19 exposure at Wolffy’s in Seneca Falls

SENECA FALLS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Seneca County Health Department is warning of a possible COVID-19 exposure at Wolffy’s Grill and Marina in Seneca Falls.

An employee at the restaurant, which is located at 2943 Lower Lake Road, tested positive for COVID-19. 

The employee worked on September 9 from 5 to 9 p.m. at the bar. Anyone who was at the restaurant during this time is encouraged to monitor themselves for symptoms.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

• Fever or chills
• Cough
• Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
• Fatigue
• Muscle or body ache
• Headache
• New loss of taste or smell
• Sore throat
• Congestion or runny nose
• Nausea or vomiting
• Diarrhea 

For more information and updates on COVID-19, contact the Seneca County Health Department at (315) 539-1920.

