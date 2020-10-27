Possible COVID-19 exposure at Yellow Brick Road Casino

WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Madison County Health Department is alerting the public of a potential exposure to COVID-19 at the Yellow Brick Road Casino in Chittenango.

A visitor to the casino tested positive for coronavirus. Anyone who visited the Yellow Brick Road Casino located at 800 West Genesee Street in Chittenango on Sunday, October 18 between 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. is asked to monitor their health for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

Anyone who experiences symptoms should stay home and contact their doctor for further guidance on testing.