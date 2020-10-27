Possible COVID-19 exposure at Yellow Brick Road Casino

WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Madison County Health Department is alerting the public of a potential exposure to COVID-19 at the Yellow Brick Road Casino in Chittenango.

A visitor to the casino tested positive for coronavirus. Anyone who visited the Yellow Brick Road Casino located at 800 West Genesee Street in Chittenango on Sunday, October 18 between 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. is asked to monitor their health for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

  • Fever or chills
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
  • Fatigue
  • Muscle or body aches
  • Headache
  • New loss of taste or smell
  • Sore throat
  • Congestion or runny nose
  • Nausea or vomiting
  • Diarrhea

Anyone who experiences symptoms should stay home and contact their doctor for further guidance on testing.

