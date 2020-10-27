Possible COVID-19 exposure at Yellow Brick Road Casino

WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Madison County Health Department is alerting the public of a potential exposure to COVID-19 at the Yellow Brick Road Casino in Chittenango.
A visitor to the casino tested positive for coronavirus. Anyone who visited the Yellow Brick Road Casino located at 800 West Genesee Street in Chittenango on Sunday, October 18 between 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. is asked to monitor their health for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include:
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
Anyone who experiences symptoms should stay home and contact their doctor for further guidance on testing.
