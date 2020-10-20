Possible COVID-19 exposures at 3 Cortland businesses

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cortland County Health Department is alerting members of the public of three potential exposures to COVID-19 at local businesses.

Anyone who was at the following locations on Friday, October 16 at the times listed should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19.

Hairy Tony’s , located at 102 Main Street in Cortland from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

, located at 102 Main Street in Cortland from Homer Hops located at 700 NY 90 in Cortland from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

located at 700 NY 90 in Cortland from Gator’s Tavern, located at 83 Owego Street in Cortland from 8:45 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and/or diarrhea.

If symptoms develop, stay home and call you doctor for further guidance on testing. If you are elderly, have underlying medical conditions, or are immunocompromised call your doctor early, even if you illness is mild.